Footage of a hilarious "Magic Mike" inspired school ball proposal in Auckland has gone viral on Facebook.

The coreographed ball proposal happened yesterday in Aorere College, in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Michael, the boy at the centre of the proposal, wanted to impress his girlfriend with a proposal of epic proportions.

He enlisted the help of some schoolmates and, all within a few hours, planned out a choreography to impress her.

Advertisement

Michael appears from the crowd, with his shirt unbuttoned, dancing to the song Pony by Ginuwine.

The boy said it was all organised the night before and most of the moves were improvised.

It didn't need much more planning, though. With some flowers and a bottle of fancy chocolate milk, Aorere College's own "Magic Mike" got his "yes".

The video of his school ball proposal was posted to Facebook and viewed more than 75,000 times in under 24 hours, receiving hundreds of comments, likes and shares.

"If someone did this for me I'd marry them," one Facebook user commented.