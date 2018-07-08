The tragic death of a man after he had been Tasered and arrested by police in Auckland has revived debate about the use of the devices.

Police say the man was struck with the electroshock weapon because he refused to heed warnings from the arresting officers when they confronted him on the afternoon of Sunday July 1.

Tasers were fired four times at the 29-year-old when, police say, the man "lunged" towards them. Two shots were "ineffective" and two halted the man's advance.

The man was restrained, had a spit hood pulled over his head but remained in an agitated state in custody.

His condition worsened and he needed CPR before he was transferred to hospital later on the Sunday. He died early on Wednesday July 4. His death will be painful for his family, and distressing for the officers who fired their weapons and struggled with the man on the ground.

Advertisement

The man's partner complained police used brutal force but Superintendent Karyn Malthus has rejected the claim and says she is comfortable with the actions of her staff. The Independent Police Complaints Authority is investigating the fatal incident, and will be able to review footage taken by the police helicopter which was in the vicinity.

Deaths in police custody are rare and traumatic events. The use of Tasers in the present case adds a further element to the chain of events.

Since their introduction in 2010 after a trail three years earlier, Tasers have become commonplace. Last year 7500 frontline officers were trained in their use, up from 5500 in 2015.

Statistics gathered by the police indicate that in 2016 the devices were pointed at targets six times more than they were fired. In 2015 the ratio was seven to one and in 2014 it was eight to one.

Police are more likely to discharge tasers when dealing with mentally ill people. The 2017 Tactical Options Research Report found that ratio of presenting the weapon to firing it towards people with mental distress was four to one.

It is likely that people with mental disorders may become more agitated and belligerent when challenged by police, which in turn may make it more likely the weapon will be drawn and possibly discharged.

This in turn creates an issue with Tasers in these cases as the effect of the weapon on people with mental health issues may be different than when a fit, healthy individual is hit by the electric darts.

These circumstances require well-trained officers to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Police guidelines regarding the use of Tasers indicate they can be used lawfully when officers fear imminent physical harm to themselves or others. The guidelines say the "necessary, proportionate and reasonable" use is a matter of careful judgment by the officers.

The Tactical Options report noted that of 18 complaints involving Tasers in 2016 and reviewed by the IPCA, 4 were upheld and led to disciplinary or corrective action, or a policy change. The numbers are not high, but nevertheless indicate that Taser use needs careful monitoring.

The Auckland tragedy is a timely opportunity to review whether police are exercising careful judgment.