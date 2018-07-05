A Christchurch man was left in a critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while taking his dogs for a walk near his home in Dallington.

Christchurch police are appealing to the public for information relating to the 30-year-old man who was located on Gayhurst Rd at 2.30am this morning after what appeared to be a hit-and-run.

The man had left his Dallington home at about midnight to take his two dogs for a walk and was located on the north side of the Gayhurst Rd bridge in a critical condition.

His two dogs were found nearby unharmed.

"We would like to appeal to the public for sightings of the man walking the dogs in the Dallington area in the hours after midnight, and to anyone who witnessed what happened to the man for him to sustain these injuries.

"Police believe that the driver of the vehicle that hit the man would be certain that they hit something substantial and now that they have had time to reflect on what has happened we would like them to contact us," a police spokesperson said.

The man remained in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

If anyone had any information they were asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or phone 021 191 1854 to speak to Detective Ben Rolton, or email Ben.Rolton@police.govt.nz.