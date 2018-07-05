Public support for Sir Ray Avery's plan to hold a charity concert at Eden Park is strong despite high-profile neighbours slamming the proposal.

Documents the Herald obtained from the Auckland Council show 186 submissions have been in support of the concert compared to just 17 opposed.

The Eden Park Trust applied for resource consent to hold the event there on Waitangi Day next year and has stirred mixed opinions.

Read More:

Details of Sir Ray Avery's plan to save one million babies

Sir Ray Avery defends charity fundraiser following Clark criticisms

Advertisement

The Live Aid-style concert will be used to raise money to build enough LifePods incubators to save a million babies worldwide.

It has received strong criticism from several members of the local community, most notably former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Clark questioned whether Eden Park was fully behind the cause or just using the concert as a "Trojan horse" to provide a precedent for music concerts in the future.

Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Clark's comments on a Facebook post of Auckland Councillor Cathy Casey started a war or words between her and Avery.

Clark said she had no problem with Eden Park continuing to host sports events but she claimed the Eden Park Trust was using Avery's charity event as a "ruse" to ensure they could use the location for other concerts.

"Five previous applications have failed - now they are trying this ruse.

"If the 'charity' application succeeded, then a precedent for ongoing concerts would be set," Clark said.

Avery hit back at Clark saying she had become a "petty politician" and should have called him rather than posting online.

His comments prompted an equally sharp response from Clark who commented on the irony.

"Amazing way of operating – to hurl abuse, and then say he wants to sit down and talk," she wrote. "Time for 101 perhaps on residents' rights to object to activities which are not permitted under current planning parameters."

Avery said he was surprised and disappointed at the attitude of some neighbours and their submissions to shut down the concert.

A handful of other powerful objectors, including Clark, insisted the concert could be held at another venue, which was not true, he said.

"We are holding it at Eden Park because of the type of concert, the talent, the Telethon and associated sponsors and the facilities Eden Park has so generously offered to us.

"The objectors are using the 'another venue' excuse to exonerate themselves from any responsibility for shutting down a charity concert which can save at least a million babies' lives."

His end-of-life dream was to save at least a million babies with his Lifepod.

"I now need all the help I can get to make this happen."

Members of the public are able to lodge submissions, either supporting or opposing the event until July 12.