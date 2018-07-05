A 100-gun salute on Wellington's waterfront will mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month - 100 years since the end of WWI.

The salute, which is timed to end on the strike of 11am on November 11, is part of official plans to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage today released details of events to be held around the country to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

There will be a National Service held at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, which will be livestreamed, and a major event led by the Auckland RSA in the Domain.

The New Zealand Defence Force will also hold a sunset ceremony, also to be livestreamed, which will include the final daily Last Post ceremony.

"The commemoration will remember the service and sacrifice of those who fought and those who kept the home fires burning. It will acknowledge the horrific loss suffered by the nation. It will also look to recapture the jubilation and hopefulness that swept many parts of the world 100 years ago," Acting Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said today.

When news of the armistice reached New Zealand on November 12, 1918, celebrations were widespread.

The Wairarapa Daily Times reported: "Masterton literally went mad yesterday ... whistles screeched out, bells rang, people cheered and screeched with joy, bands played, and there was a scene in Queen St such as never before has been recorded."

Similar scenes were repeated in communities across the country.

Two minutes' silence will be held at 11am on November 11, and it was hoped that at the breaking of the silence those jubilant scenes would be recreated around the country.

Armistice Day commemorations will be held around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron is understood to be inviting world leaders to events there. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not attend but her office said another minister would represent New Zealand.

The Government allocated an additional $400,000 to the First World War Centenary Programme, WW100, in this year's Budget for the commemorations.