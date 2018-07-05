An eye-catching sculpture of two children riding a stylised kiwi will go on display in a prime part of Paraparaumu Beach, Kāpiti Coast District Council's operations and finance committee has decided today.

In May 2014 Bee Doughty-Pratt, from Scape Sculpture Park in Otaki, on behalf of the artist Will Clijsen, invited the council's Public Art Panel to buy the sculpture for $42,500 but the offer was declined.

In January this year Doughty-Pratt contacted Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan and offered the sculpture to the council on a free loan for installation on a long-term temporary basis not less than one year.

The sculpture, made of stainless steel under bronze casting, has been looked after by the council, because the sculpture park property had been sold, while the free loan offer was discussed.

A report by libraries and arts manager Kat Cuttriss said the panel didn't recommend accepting the offer as the sculpture didn't meet the criteria established in the Public Art Policy, it didn't offer anything of special note to Kāpiti, didn't have a sensitive connection to the environment and wasn't convinced of its overall quality.

But the committee has decided to take up the loan for at least a year.

Chairman Michael Scott was pleased to see the sculpture making Kāpiti its home for the foreseeable future.

"We look forward to seeing the sculpture installed and on display for the public to enjoy soon.

"We've earmarked the berm on Marine Parade near the Tikotu stream for it to land."

He said the Public Art Panel's ongoing commitment to the community was appreciated.

"We are extremely grateful for the efforts of the Public Art Panel around assessing and acquiring interesting art pieces for the district.

"The panel's continuing work on behalf of the community is invaluable."

KiwiRiders was the recipient of the 2011 Gold NZ Sculpture Design Award.