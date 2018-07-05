Police have issued a warrant of arrest for 24-year-old Anthony Miles Tamiti Watkins in relation to the shooting of an Invercargill man last Saturday.

Watkins has connections in Invercargill, Dunedin and the Bay of Plenty, with Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey describing him as "unpredictable".

"Watkins can be unpredictable so caution should be taken if any member of the public see him or have dealings with him," Harvey warned.

On Saturday, June 20, a 52-year-old man was shot on Kelvin St in Invercargill. The victim is still in Southland Hospital recovering.

Anthony Miles Tamaiti Watkins. Photo / NZ Police

Harvey says the victim wants to thank members of the public for their assistance at the time of the shooting.

He would also like to stress that the victim is completely innocent in regard to the incident.

"We will provide an update on any charges and court appearances as soon as we have details. We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter," he added.

If anyone has any information on Watkins' whereabouts should contact police on 111, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.