A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in the Tasman area and police say they are concerned for his safety.

Tryson Thompson was last seen in the Rai Valley area late yesterday.

Tasman Police said it was possible Tryson has tried to hitch-hike to Nelson.

"We would ask anyone who may have seen him or picked him up, to please get in touch with police."

Tryson is of slight build, and has a distinctive birthmark on his right cheek.

It has been very cold in the area, and police are urgently seeking any information of where Tryson may be - please call 111 if you can help.