Family and friends of Waverley woman Ora Keene have arrived at The Church of the Good Shepherd for her funeral.

Keene died in last week's devastating crash outside of Waverley that took the lives of seven people.

Her funeral will be followed by a memorial service that will also remember her brother, Ian Porteous and her sister-in-law, Rosalie Porteous, who also died in the crash.

Waverley crash victim Ora Keene's funeral is being held today. Photo / Wanganui Chronicle

Nearly 400 family and friends packed into the church to farewell Ora Keene, Ian Porteous and Rosalie Porteous.

Advertisement

Many of the emergency services staff who first attended the scene last Wednesday are at the service.

Ora Keene's immediate family have arrived at the church with Ora's ashes.

The Minister of the church, Reverend Trevor Harrison, has started proceedings, welcoming everyone who is here today and for the love shown to Ora, Ian and Rosalie.

Harrison said Ora was a private, humble person who would have been embarrassed at the number of people that have turned out to say goodbye to her.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous were just two of the seven people who died in the Waverley crash. Photo / Wanganui Chronicle

"Of Ora it could equally be said she was patient and kind," he said.

Ora Keene's daughter, Suzanne Christie was visibly upset while speaking, but stopped to smile and wave at a young child in the audience.

After the service, Ora's ashes will leave in a red sports car.

Her daughter, Suzanne Christie, said Ora had never had the chance to ride in a sports car in her life.

Attendees have been invited to share food and drink with the family.