A teenager whose alleged actions forced a Northland school into lockdown has appeared in court.

No plea was taken when Jordan Williams, 18, of Kawakawa appeared before two Justices of the Peace in the Whangarei District Court this morning.

He is facing two charges of threatening to kill students at Kamo High School.

The school was placed in lockdown after the alleged threats were made on Wednesday.

Williams has been remanded in custody to re-appear on July 9.