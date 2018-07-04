New Zealand Police have released a sneaky life hack that'll help you avoid a seat-belt fine.

Taking to Facebook, police said they've found a number of Kiwis appear to be getting caught without a seatbelt, and are not understanding the car laws.

"It's come to our attention that some people out there are still a bit confused about the whole seatbelt thing," they wrote on Facebook.

"So we came up with this visual aid that will hopefully provide some clarity and make it nice and easy for everyone. If you're still unsure, please don't hesitate to ask a police officer, they will be more than happy to explain it to you. #lifehack"

Police revealed that the simple life hack was, in fact, to always buckle up to avoid seatbelt fines.

Their post was accompanied with a graphic that educates viewers on what areas of the car you must wear a seatbelt.

Police's cheeky graphic is intended to remind people they must wear seatbelts at all times. Photo / NZ Police

Thousands of Kiwis like the police's cheeky but important message, with many taking to social media to throw their support behind them.

"Would a person in the boot have to wear a seatbelt? Asking for a friend......jk," one person joked.

"I can not believe it has come to this, but I guess we need to cater for everyone."

Another wrote: "In this day and age with cars they play this 'ding ding ding' when your seatbelt isn't on, how on earth some people just roll with that music is beyond me."

One commenter even referenced the old McDonald's 'Make it click' add, writing "Does it make a difference if we are going near or far?", to which police responded: "If you're in the front seat or if you're in the back, click goes the seatbelt CLICK CLICK CLICK!"

The post has been liked more than 1500 times and received more than 320 shares.