Residents have reported a heavy police presence in West Auckland after a robbery at the Glen Eden TAB.
Several police cars, the Eagle Helicopter and police dogs were sighted in the area of Captain Scott Rd from around 9.30am.
A police spokesperson said police are investigating an aggravated robbery incident after a group of offenders entered the TAB and threatened a worker.
They took money and fled. No one was injured.
Police were at the scene and were making inquiries.
Staff at the TAB declined to comment on the incident.
More to come.