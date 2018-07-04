Residents have reported a heavy police presence in West Auckland after a robbery at the Glen Eden TAB.

Several police cars, the Eagle Helicopter and police dogs were sighted in the area of Captain Scott Rd from around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said police are investigating an aggravated robbery incident after a group of offenders entered the TAB and threatened a worker.

They took money and fled. No one was injured.



Police were at the scene and were making inquiries.

Staff at the TAB declined to comment on the incident.