A South Dunedin bar with a chequered past has been in trouble one too many times and is now being forced to shut.

Police alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Ian Paulin confirmed Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (Arla) had decided to have Heff's Hotel's on-licence and publican Stephen Clark's managers licence cancelled.

This follows a hearing last month after an anonymous caller made a complaint Clark was intoxicated behind the bar.

The decision to cancel the licences comes after the bar was in trouble for a brawl at a gang wake and patrons drinking at the bar on Christmas day.

Sgt Paulin said the bar had "ample warning" to rectify the issues after Arla handed down suspensions in 2012 and 2017.

"Mr Clark did not heed such warnings.

"Holding a licence to sell liquor is a privilege that a vast majority of licensees take very seriously.

"This decision is not a reflection of the industry in Dunedin, but rather a single operator who was not able to manage a premises satisfactorily."

Clark said he was "extremely disappointed" at the decision, which would be a loss for the South Dunedin community.

"It's a well known establishment where working people can go and have a beer."

There was only ever trouble when the police showed up and he felt he had been unfairly targeted.

He said he would appeal the decision.

The hearing heard last month that several officers entered the hotel just before midnight on March 24 after an anonymous call to police said an intoxicated staff member was working behind the bar.

One of the officers approached Mr Clark, who he described as intoxicated.

The officer said Mr Clark admitted he had been drinking through the night, but his duty manager had only just left.

About a month later, police visited the bar again and found the cleaner working behind the bar on her first shift.

Concerns were also raised about a the lack of a substantial food menu.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Mr Clark's lawyer Andrew More said he argued it would be better if a new manager was appointed, rather than the bar's licence being cancelled.

Closing the bar would not only affect the eight staff but also the 10 people who lived upstairs - many of whom were long-term tenants - and the hotel's patrons, Mr More said.

"My client feels the trouble only arrives when the police visit and he runs a fairly community-based operation there and I think he feels for a lot of his patrons it's their only social interaction.''

Mr Clark felt the police were unfairly targeting him, though past incidents did mean he would be watched more closely, Mr More said.

