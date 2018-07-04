A visiting whale has given Wellington commuters a particularly special trip to work this morning, frolicking in the harbour as ferry passengers watched.

The rare southern right whale was first spotted in Wellington Harbour on Tuesday, and has made a reappearance today, to the delight of those on their way to work.

A photo taken by Wellington City Council media specialist Sean Gillespie shows the whale jumping out of the water near the East by West ferry.

What a special sight this morning out the Council office windows! #WhaleWatch pic.twitter.com/AHg1Z6Bt5E — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) July 4, 2018

East by West office manager Coralie Christian said the whale "started putting on its show" earlier this morning.

Commuters disembarking the ferry were thanking the crew "and saying how amazing it was", she said.

Staff were told about the whale on Tuesday by the harbourmaster, but hadn't seen it on the ferry trips until today.

Boaties keen to get a glimpse are being asked to keep their distance.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said on Tuesday they were making sure all vessels out on the water were aware of the whale's presence.

"The advice is to keep clear and give the whale some space."

The Department of Conservation said it looked to be a southern right whale.

NIWA marine ecologist Kim Goetz said they had also recorded sounds recently that are thought to be from that species.

She said there have been various signs pointing to southern right whales returning to the area.

Delighted Wellingtonians have been posting their photos and videos of the whale on social media.