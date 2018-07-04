Power is out for hundreds of central Auckland homes following reports of a transformer explosion in Avondale.

Fire Emergency New Zealand responded to Blockhouse Bay Rd at 7.42pm following reports of a transformer explosion.

However after no signs of fire, the matter was passed on to Vector, a FENZ spokesman said.

A Vector spokesperson said the company was sending out a repair crew to investigate.

They were responding to reports of an explosion but had not yet arrived on scene to confirm at 8pm.