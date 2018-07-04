Ani Nohinohi, the sole survivor of the Waverley crash that claimed seven lives, is now in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Wellington City Hospital.

Nohinohi is the only person to survive the two-car crash in Waverley that left seven people dead; including young sisters Nivek Madams, 8, and 8-week-old Shady Thompson.

As well as Thompson and the two girls, four elderly people travelling in the second vehicle were killed instantly in the crash.

Tomorrow funerals will take place for Ora Keene, Rosalie Porteous and Ian Porteous who all died at the scene of the crash.

They will be remembered together at a memorial service at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

A family notice today paid tribute to Ian and Rosalie; dearly loved mum and dad to Len and Shelley, Craig, Logan and Anna.

They were also grandparents to eight and great-grandparents to Carter and Lincoln.

The family also gave a message of thanks to those who were first on the scene: "A special thank you to all the emergency services for their help and support."

The Waverley crash is the worst on New Zealand roads in 13 years.

The worst fatal crash in New Zealand's history was recorded in 1963, when 15 people were killed in a bus crash in Northland.