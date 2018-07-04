A Dunedin City Councillor and council staff will rebuild a Mosgiel tree house to code, after being criticised for demanding that the family tear it down.

The council said the structure needed to be removed as it did not comply with the Building Act, but property owner Janice Norman-Oke this week called the action "ridiculous".

Norman-Oke said her father, Trevor Oke, built the tree house for his three grandsons three months ago.

The DCC has defended its decision over the tree house, saying it had no choice but to uphold the law after the neighbour made a complaint over a loss of privacy.

Neighbour Rachael Morris earlier today told Stuff she felt vilified for making the complaint and said her concerns were legitmate.

Late this afternoon, the council announced that Cr Mike Lord had mobilised members of his Rotary Club of Mosgiel, and together with the family would rebuild the tree house and ensure it met building requirements.

An anonymous donor offered to pay for extra building materials if needed.

Lord said he understood public reaction, however council staff had no discretion on this issue as an independently accredited building control authority.

"The DCC doesn't go looking for issues like this, but when we receive complaints our staff are obliged to follow up.

"Although councils don't make building laws, as an accredited regulatory agency staff have no ability to turn a blind eye to structures that don't meet legal requirements.

"This put them in a horrible position, and I am glad that together we have been able to sort it."

The last thing the council wanted to see was a children's tree house pulled down, so it sought a pragmatic way forward, he said.

His Rotarians would rebuild the tree house and council staff would provide advice to help ensure the rebuilt tree house met building regulations.

There were no specific guidelines for building a tree house, although the council was working on providing some high level guidance, a statement from the DCC said.