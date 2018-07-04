The man believed to be the driver of the truck that hit Ironman Terenzo Bozzone, leaving him seriously injured, has been tracked down by police.

Bozzone is at Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition after he was struck by a truck on Waitakere Rd near Kumeu around 2pm on Tuesday.

Bozzone suffered facial and head injuries and a concussion.

Police said they have identified the person believed to be the driver and the man is assisting police with inquiries.

Advertisement

All of us at IRONMAN would like to extend our well wishes to one of our own, Terenzo Bozzone, who was injured while cycling in New Zealand today. Our thoughts are with him and his family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/xrGFGzNgO1 — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) July 3, 2018

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Police were making inquiries yesterday to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

International organisation Ironman Triathlon has responded with support for the triathlete, saying, "All of us at Ironman would like to extend our well-wishes to one of our own, Terenzo Bozzone, who was injured while cycling in New Zealand today.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Fellow athletes have also sent good wishes, including cyclist Pedro Sanchez who wrote: "Sending my thoughts and prayers to an amazing athlete, friend and human being Terenzo Bozzone."

English triathlete Graham McKenzie said, "Sincerely hope Terenzo is ok. Wishing one of Triathlon's nicest guys a speedy recovery."

American triathlete Joe Maloy sent his thoughts and healing energy, and Olympian Nick Willis posted, "This is terrible. Hope Terenzo pulls through ok. Praying for you mate."

Ten-time Ironman Dave Carroll wrote, "Shocking news for the triathlon community. Thoughts are with this terrific Kiwi triathlete, hoping he makes a full and fast recovery.

"He was having an awesome year after finally winning Ironman NZ going just under 8 hours."

Oh nooo, another sickening crash & another cyclist left with serious injuries. My thoughts go out to Shore boy Terenzo Bozzone & family. Let's hope he pulls through. Let's give cyclists at least a 1.5m berth when passing & more in 80/100 kph speed zones. https://t.co/YBCiKeUw0g — Chris Darby (@DarbyatCouncil) July 3, 2018

Bozzone has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

He is married to Kelly Bozzone, and has a son called Cavalo.