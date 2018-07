The death of a woman in Levin, whose body was found on Monday, was not suspicious, police say.

The death was believed to be "medical-related", police said, now the post-mortem was complete.

The death was initially treated as unexplained and a forensics team examined the woman's Bledisloe St home yesterday.

Police said today they appreciated the consideration of neighbours while the scene examination was carried out.

The death has now been referred to the coroner.