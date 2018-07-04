Three people have critical injuries after a serious three-car crash on SH1 near Otaki.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called at 2.47pm, to the section of SH1 near Otaki Bridge, between Taylors Rd and Lawlors Rd.

Both lanes of the road are currently blocked.

Serious crash, Otaki https://t.co/uShS18ySPH — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) July 4, 2018



Shortly after the crash, one person was trapped inside their car.

Three people are now critical, with two of them being flown to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter.

3:20PM UPDATE

SH1 remains CLOSED north of Otaki. A detour is available via Waitohu Valley Road and South Manakau Road. To view this crash on our Traffic and Travel Map visit https://t.co/zpxcJ066iz. ^EW

https://t.co/jEe6YodWIF — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 4, 2018

A witness said multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene, including several police cars and fire engines.

A long line of traffic is now being diverted to other travel routes.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and delay their travel if possible.