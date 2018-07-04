Police have arrested and charged two people with dealing synthetic cannabis and money laundering charges after an armed police search of a Poike property this morning.

A team of police, including members of the Armed Offenders' Squad, swooped on a Waimapu Pa Rd property at 6.30am to execute a search warrant.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alan Kingsbury told the Bay of Plenty Times that as a result of the search, a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with drug dealing offences.

"Several kilograms" of synthetic cannabis and a significant amount of cash were found at the property during the search, he said.

The man and woman are jointly charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for the purpose of supply, selling the drug and money laundering offences, Kingsbury said.

The pair will appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday.

Kingsbury said police inquiries were continuing and given the significant harm drugs caused in the community he urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Either call Tauranga police on 577 4300 or phone the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.