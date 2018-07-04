Kiwis with a home detention bracelet have taken to social media exposing a flaw that allegedly prevents their location being detected by Corrections.

A man with a home detention bracelet posted on Facebook saying that wrapping the bracelet in tin foil could prevent it from reporting its location.

Others also indicated the the use of a foiled supermarket chicken bag would also work.

"I did it with my best friend so he could come clubbing," one person claims.

Another wrote: "If the signal is GPS, it should block with enough tinfoil. I put some on my phone to block my GPS signal and it seemed to work."

A top hacker has also previously backed up offenders' foil claims when in 2014 he demonstrated how home detention bracelets can potentially be fooled into letting criminals roam free.

William Turner demonstrated his ability to defeat electronic monitoring bracelets relying on the cellular phone network through a practice known as "spoofing".

Turner, known in the industry as Ammon Ra, showed Wellington's Kiwicon conference how a bracelet could be wrapped in foil, preventing it from reporting its location, then the signal mimicked by a laptop using a $500 transmitter and some custom software.

Turner then instructed the "spoof" transmitter to report movements, despite the hacker and his bracelet remaining on stage.

"And here it is now, it shows tracking down the road," he said, to applause from the audience, as the signal showed him apparently moving down Courtenay Place.

Turner conducted his demonstration using a bracelet made by Taiwanese firm GWG International.

Corrections said their bracelets in 2014 were manufactured by British firm Buddi, but transitioned to United States company 3M in 2015.

In 2014 Corrections confirmed its systems relied on the cellular network, but believed they were resistant to problems identified by Turner.

At the time Turner told the Herald the electronic bracelet problems should "probably" be fixed, as the flaws could be exploited by criminals.

"But I don't really care, I'm doing it for fun, not social justice. I don't think there's a non-criminal application for it."

At the time, the Rethinking Crime and Punishment director said there was a danger in Corrections relying on electronic monitoring when in-person checks would provide greater surety.

"There is a temptation towards a simplistic mechanism. Ultimately not just victims, but people out there in the community, will benefit if we are doing everything we can to reduce the chance of reoffending," he said.

However, at the time Corrections disagreed that Turner's foil hack would work, and highlughted that anyone attempting to tamper with the home detention trackers could face criminal charges.

"To date our electronic monitoring system has proved reliable and accurate," Corrections Services national commissioner Jeremy Lightfood said.

Despite Corrections' claims that the foil hack doesn't work, one person on social media claims he's been on both old and new trackers, saying the foil hack has worked on both devices.

He also highlighted a submerging technique that he says allowed him to leave his home undetected for 15 minutes at a time.

"I was on both the old and the new trackers. They tried to say I couldn't submerge the latest type because the water would block signal. I tested the s*** out of it. I started by submerging it for 15 minutes then I'd wait a day and no one came," an offender wrote on Facebook.

"Finally I stretched it out for 60 minute submerged. No one came. Not once. The bracelet sends a repeating signal to a receiver every two or so minutes but the GPS only pings your bracelet every 15 minutes."

In 2014 more than 1700 people were on home detention - and wearing ankle bracelets as a condition of their sentence.