A break out of norovirus in all units of Remuera's Edmund Hillary Retirement Village has prompted emergency procedures to prevent further spread throughout the community.

Village staff noticed the first cases three weeks ago and when they thought the virus was contained, a second bout broke out, Ryman Healthcare spokesman David King said.

Norovirus is "reasonably common", officials say, with about 50 outbreaks a year in Auckland.

There are 730 residents at Ryman's Edmund Hillary Retirement Village and public health specialist Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), Dr Jay Harrower, said currently 270 residents have been infected.

There have been no other signs of norovirus in the past 12 months in the village.

Norovirus is a vomiting and diarrhoea virus that is easily spread and can survive on surfaces even after cleaning with disinfectants. The virus can still be infectious for up to two weeks after symptoms have ceased.

Harrower said they are working with the village to manage the outbreak.

ARPHS was notified of the first suspected case of norovirus on June 5. The service has since been managing the outbreak of the highly contagious virus.

"We have put into place public health measures including quarantine procedures for the unwell residents as well as closure to visitors and enhanced infection control.

"Each affected part of the village is run separately so that there is no cross transmission."

Harrower said outbreaks were common in institutions like residential care facilities and often up to 50 per cent of residents will develop symptoms.

The village is limiting visitors during outbreaks to stop the wider transmission in the community.

King said Ryman Healthcare was managing the situation according to public health guidelines and was "isolating residents with symptoms and requiring staff and visitors to wear personal protective clothing, restricting activities, closing communal areas and progressively cleaning affected areas".

The community, residents and public health response to the outbreak had been superb, King said.

Norovirus symptoms usually last for two to four days and include diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, chills, abdominal pains and a headache.

Ways to prevent the spread of norovirus:

• Frequently clean as the virus can live for long periods of time on surfaces, toilet seats and bench tops. Cleaning fluids containing sodium hypochlorite such as bleach are recommended.

• Do not share food, drink bottles or have unnecessary direct contact with unwell people.

• Increase hand hygiene by 20 seconds hand washing and 20 seconds hand drying after going to the toilet, before preparing or eating food, and after contact with unwell people or pets.