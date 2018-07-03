A van has caught fire, blocking two lanes of Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two fire engines had put out the blaze and were dampening it down.

The van was in the southbound right lane before the Māngere Bridge, NZTA said.

A police spokesman said no one was injured in the fire.

The scene was being cleared but the lanes were still blocked and traffic had already backed up heavily, he said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.