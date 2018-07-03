A man who died in suspicious circumstances, died of injuries from being attacked, police have confirmed.

Wayne Terrence Noda, 48, was found dead in his home on Saturday.

Police and ESR forensic staff were at the scene over the weekend trying to work out what happened.

An autopsy was conducted in Auckland on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson today confirmed that Noda died of injuries suffered in an attack.

Friends of Huntly man Wayne Noda have been flowing onto his Facebook page since his death on Saturday.

However, Patterson would not reveal what those injuries were.

He said police were now interested in hearing from the people who were in a silver SUV on Victoria St, Hamilton, near Bryce St, about 6.30pm on Saturday, June 30.

"A man approached this vehicle and appeared to attempt to get into it.

"We are also interest in locating a 2001 Nissan Skyline, registration KAM195."

Huntly locals noticed police at Noda's house but those spoken to by the Herald said that wasn't unusual as he was known to police.

Rumours are rife as to how Noda died but police are not revealing if there were any obvious signs of injury.

Tributes have since been posted on Noda's Facebook page.

"REST IN PARADISE BRATHA!!!!," one wrote while another said "I love ya my bro forever and always, see you again when time comes being my turn".

Police were treating the death as suspicious and were now trying to piece together what happened.



"Friends and family are very upset about this incident and are being supported by police and Victim Support," police said in a statement.



Anyone with information can contact the Operation Tailor team at the Huntly Police Station on (07) 828 7650.



Alternatively, information can be left anonymously with the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.