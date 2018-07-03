A bill has been introduced to Parliament that will permanently close part of a road central to the America's Cup base plan for Auckland's waterfront.

The America's Cup Road Stopping Bill, introduced on Monday, removes the road status of part of Brigham St on Wynyard Pt so construction can start in November.

"The road stopping is also required to allow the America's Cup events to take place, as syndicate bases are intended to sit across the existing road to gain direct access to the water for launching racing yachts," a policy statement on the bill said.

Plans for the base for the 36th America's Cup, to be held in 2021, involve a small extension into the harbour.

Team New Zealand will be in the Viaduct Events Centre, one team will be based on the Hobson Wharf extension, and as many as five challengers could be accommodated along Wynyard Wharf.

A resource consent application was lodged with Auckland Council for the construction of the bases on Wynyard Pt on April 13.

Construction and related costs are estimated at $212 million and will be shared between Auckland Council and the Government. The council will contribute $98.5 million. The Government will pay Team New Zealand's hosting fee.