The man accused of murdering a 5-month-old baby in Upper Hutt can now be named.

William Wakefield has pleaded not guilty to killing Lincoln Wakefield, whom emergency services found seriously injured at an Upper Hutt home last month.

READ MORE: Wellington man charged with murder after baby death

The baby was treated, including undergoing surgery, but died in hospital shortly after.

Wakefield, 31, is not biologically related to the baby.

As well as the murder charge, police have also laid a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, saying the offence took place between May 7 and June 4.

He denies both charges.

Wakefield has been remanded to September 3 for case review.

The judge will decide this morning whether to grant Wakefield bail.