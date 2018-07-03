Ironman legend Terenzo Bozzone is stable and recovering in hospital after being hit by a truck in Kumeu, north of Auckland yesterday.

Support has flooded in for the Ironman since the crash was announced on social media at 7pm.

The post on his personal Instagram account read, "Terenzo was in an accident this afternoon in Kumeu. He is in the emergency department where his injuries are still being assessed."

International organisation IRONMAN Triathlon has responded with support for the triathlete, saying, "All of us at IRONMAN would like to extend our well wishes to one of our own, Terenzo Bozzone, who was injured while cycling in New Zealand today.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Fellow sportsmen have also sent good wishes, including cyclist Pedro Sanchez who wrote: "Sending my thoughts and prayers to an amazing athlete, friend and human being Terenzo Bozzone."

English triathlete Graham McKenzie said, "Sincerely hope Terenzo is ok. Wishing one of triathlon's nicest guys a speedy recovery."

American triathlete Joe Maloy sent his thoughts and healing energy, and Olympian Nick Willis posted, "This is terrible. Hope Terenzo pulls through ok. Praying for you mate."

TriathlonWorld.com also sent thoughts and prayers to Bozzone and his family.