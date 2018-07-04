A Bay of plenty man accused of recording intimate images of women in public toilets and inside shop changing rooms has won his bid to keep his identity a secret for now.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression, faced 15 charges when he appeared in Tauranga District Court on Tuesday.

Eleven of the charges relate to making and possessing recordings taken of women getting undressed in shop changing rooms and using public toilets.

The defendant is also accused of doing so while he was receiving paid sexual services.

He also faces further charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault of a woman aged older than 16 and attempted sexual violation.

Police say the offences were committed in Tauranga last year.

Lawyer Bill Nabney told Judge Paul Mabey, QC, that it was likely his client would defend most, if not all, of the charges and name suppression would preserve his right to a fair trial.

Judge Mabey agreed that was appropriate in this instance.

The defendant, who is yet to enter pleas to the charges, was granted bail with strict conditions. He is due back in court this month.

His bail conditions included surrendering his passport to the court, not applying for any travel documents and a ban on his visiting any women's toilets.