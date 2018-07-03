An Australian miner who was trapped a kilometre underground for a fortnight said the 12 Thai boys and their coach now had "hope" after their miraculous discovery inside a cave.

The boys, aged 11-16, and their football coach were found alive this week by two British divers after surviving for nine days in a 9.6km-long cave complex.

In 2006, gold miners Brant Webb and Todd Russell were trapped after a small earthquake triggered an underground rockfall in Beaconsfield mine, northeast Tasmania.

Webb told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking he and Russell lied to each other about making it out to get through the 14 days underground.

"We were lucky. We didn't think we were going to get out. We lied to each other, and it worked for each other, we told each other we were going to be reunited with our families. It was a hard ask."

Twelve Thai boys and their football coach were found miraculously alive in a cave complex by two British divers after surviving for nine days inside a 9.6km-long cave complex. Photo / AP

The pair had access to water, but for 10 days all they had to eat was a muesli bar.

Those trapped in Thailand were lucky to be found but faced "the hard yards" once they got out.

"They are doing well at the moment. They are dry, have water and hope.

"They have loads of people to talk to, Todd and I had only ourselves. Fourteen days of no contact is a big ask.

"When we got out we couldn't handle society, people, crowds - we do now - but 10 days, it will be a tough task for them."

One way being considered to get the Thai group out is to coach them to swim out of the complex using special breathing masks.

Rescue personnel search for alternate entrances to the cave. Photo / AP

Webb said he and Russell also had push themselves during their rescue.

"We were asked to inject blood thinners in ourselves, and I have a phobia of blood. It was a big ask at the time."

The Thai boys and their 25-year-old coach were found late on Monday night after a desperate search that drew international help and captivated the nation.

Video released yesterday by the Thai Navy showed the boys in their football uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water as a spotlight, apparently from a rescuer, illuminated their faces.

In the tape of the encounter, one of the British rescuers asks, in English, how many were in the group.

Thirteen, the boys report. "Thirteen, brilliant!" the diver replies - the entire missing party was accounted for.

They went into the cave after practice on June 23 and became trapped by rising water.

Family members show their elation that the boys have been found. Photo / AP

Family members of the missing youths hugged each other and cheered as they heard they had been found.

Divers found the group 300m to 400m past a section of the cave on higher ground that was thought to be where they might have taken shelter. Rescuers reached the group after enlarging a narrow, submerged passageway that had been too small for them to get through while wearing air tanks.

A professional New Zealand caver said he could empathise with the rescuers.

Cave search and rescuer Kieran McKay said it was always a relief to set eyes on the missing people.

"I'm sure for those guys it was a mindblowing experience to find them alive.

"And I really feel big time for the families, they must be so excited to know their kids are alive."

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said a Navy Seal team will make the call on how the boys will be evacuated.

Other solutions would be considered, such as draining water from the cave and exploring the mountainside for shafts and other entrances to the caverns below.

Experts have said the safest option could be to supply food and necessities to the 12 boys and their coach where they are and wait for the water levels to drop.

Thailand's rainy season typically lasts until to October.