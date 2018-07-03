A stretch of road in Te Puke has reopened following a serious crash this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said two cars have crashed at the intersection of Belvedere St and Jellicoe St just before 7am.

The spokeswoman said two people were seriously injured in the crash and were trapped inside the vehicles.

The two cars appeared to have collided head-on, and both vehicles severely damaged at the front.

The road was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scenebefore reopening about 8.20am.

Earlier a bystander said the crash had completely blocked the road.

"There's a ute and a people mover, both pretty heavily smacked up in the middle of the road.