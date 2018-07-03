She is a nurse, he is a herd manager on a Taieri dairy farm and has a commerce degree.

But Harjinder (Harrie) and Pawandeep Chander's future together is in jeopardy as Pawandeep faces deportation to India.

Immigration New Zealand has deemed her husband's employment "lower skilled" and declined her application for a work visa.

With the support of Harjinder's employer, Mark Adam, the couple are fighting for her to stay in the country they have grown to love.

Yesterday, as they prepared to seek legal advice, the quietly-spoken couple admitted the news was distressing and stressful.

Moving to New Zealand for a better life, Harjinder, 28, worked in the kiwifruit industry before answering Adam's advertisement for a dairy farm worker.

He came to Woodside with only a small bag and no knowledge of the industry but had a great attitude, Adam said.

"Everyone that comes here likes Harrie. I'm quite happy to leave him to run the farm and go and do other things." Each year, Adam was frustrated he had to readvertise Harjinder's position - which was a requirement - so he could get a work visa. No applications were ever as good as him.

In December 2016, Harjinder wed Pawandeep, 24, in an arranged marriage in India which was attended by his boss.

She came to New Zealand in August last year and Harjinder never thought that it would be a problem for her to stay.

Harjinder (Harrie) and Pawandeep Chander with Taieri farmer Mark Adam. Photo / ODT

A letter from Immigration New Zealand dated June 22 said Pawandeep's application for a work visa - partner of a worker - received on March 28 had been declined.

A previous letter in May explained concerns she might not be eligible as her partner held an Essential Skills work visa.

Further information, including letters of support, was submitted by the couple but Immigration New Zealand was not satisfied the response mitigated its concerns.

An interim visa granted while awaiting a decision on the work visa application had expired, meaning Pawandeep was unlawfully in New Zealand, as of June 24, and liable for deportation.

She could appeal on humanitarian grounds within 42 days.

Adam said the couple were both skilled workers and wanted to live in New Zealand, quipping that he thought it was only Donald Trump that separated families.

It was obvious that immigrants were not wanted in the country, yet there were plenty of people needing dairy farm workers, he said.

One possibility was for Pawandeep to return to India and reapply, while completing the requirements needed for her to work as a nurse in New Zealand.

Late yesterday, a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokeswoman said a response would be provided today.