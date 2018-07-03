Former prime minister Helen Clark has made a submission to Auckland Council opposing a charity concert to raise money for a baby pod project.

Clark said in her submission that the concert was simply a "Trojan horse" to allow the council's park management division to plan further concerts at the venue.

She went on to say the planning application put forward by Eden Park did not mention the noise limit, which would impact surrounding residents.

The organiser's consent application did not indicate how loud it would be, said Clark, who lives near Eden Park.

"The proposed charity element is not directly related to the concert nor specific to this venue in any meaningful or concrete fashion within the application," she said in her submission.

Sir Ray Avery, a former New Zealander of the Year, announced plans for a Live Aid-style concert at Eden Park next Waitangi Day to raise money in an effort help save babies around the world.

He wants to build enough LifePod incubators to save a million babies.

The concert announcement is the first step in raising the $4 million needed to make 2000 pods, each of which would save 50 lives a year over the 10 years it remained operational.

The Eden Park Neighbours Association said Eden Park wanted to be "concert central" which in turn would make the park "New Zealand's loudest venue, in its most inappropriate location".

"The application highlights their continued belief that they should have no constraints, by having no noise limit.

"By applying without a noise limit, they appear to want to ignore the residential constraints and to run an event at whatever set up and noise level they want ­ regardless of impacts on the neighbourhood."

The Eden Park Trust has applied for resource consent to hold a concert at Eden Park stadium on Waitangi Day next year.

Avery said it was an opportunity to present New Zealand technology to the world stage by bringing an iconic international artist here and showcasing Kiwi acts.

The inventor has gained support for the charity event from Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Auckland Council chief executive Stephen Town, Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher, Auckland RSA, local residents of The Hood - Eden Park Supporters' Club and local business associates.