A 55-year-old man has been charged with arson and burglary following a fire in Greymouth that gutted an Indian restaurant and damaged other businesses.

Priya Indian restaurant, on Tainui St, caught fire shortly before 4am on June 17 and was well ablaze when fire crews arrived.

The man was charged with burglary and arson following the fire at 84 Tainui St.

He was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on July 4.

Greymouth Police thanked members of the public and the victims for their assistance with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton said a total of four businesses had been affected due to the fire spreading.

"The buildings have suffered substantial damage," she said.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said firefighters came from Hokitika to help battle the blaze.

"At the height of the incident we had over 60 firefighters on the ground," he said.

The restaurant suffered "major damage" and so did the office block at the rear of that building, Swinburn said.