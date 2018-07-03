New Zealand Ironman legend Terenzo Bozzone has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Kumeu, north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Waitakere Rd at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed between Boord Cres and Hanham Rd and was reopened at 6.30pm.

Due to a serious crash, a section of Waitakere Road (between Boord Cres and Hanham Rd) in Kumeu is closed. Diversions are in place. Avoid the area or allow extra time. ^TH pic.twitter.com/RqWSXSWIJK — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 3, 2018

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Police were making inquiries to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, a spokeswoman said.

Bozzone has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

He is married to Kelly Bozzone, and has a son called Cavalo.

In 2016 Bozzone told the Herald he liked to train on quiter roads west of Auckland city like Greenhithe, Coatesville and the Waitakeres.

He said he had been knocked off a "handful" of times cycling around Auckland.

"Sometimes people intentionally try to scare you by veering really close but the majority of people are pretty courteous.

"Every year you see more and more people on bikes as our culture becomes more health-orientated."

Bozzone, 33, was born in South Africa but moved to New Zealand as a boy.

After finishing school he won the 2001 and 2002 Junior Men's Elite Duathlon World Championship and the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said she could not confirm Bozzone had been admitted to the hospital.