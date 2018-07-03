A Hamilton woman missing since Friday has been found safe and well in Kawhia, her family say.

Stephanie King, 39, was last seen by her partner Steven Reeve about 7.30am on Friday as she went off to catch the bus into town.

Neither Reeve or her son Montoya had heard from her since.

However, Montoya and police this afternoon confirmed she had been found safe and well.

Montoya said she was found in Kawhia which was where her cellphone was last registered as being active.

"She's doing well," he said.

It had been a rollercoaster few days for the family who had become increasingly concerned at King's whereabouts.

Reeve said he'd been struggling to sleep while Montoya said he had to take time off work to carry out searches for her.

"I don't know what's going on. All I know is that a person can't disappear off the face of the earth. Somebody knows something ... but not knowing is the worst," he told the Herald yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said King was found "safe and well this morning and we would like to thank members of the public and the media for their help in this search".