The Vodafone Warriors have announced they will donate $50,000 to four New Zealand charities if they can sell out Mt Smart Stadium on July 22.

Even without the incentive of helping out, fans should enjoy the experience: the Warriors take on the Melbourne Storm in their only Sunday afternoon home-game of the season.

Partnering with KidsCan, Paralympics New Zealand, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Shine, Warriors CEO Cameron George said it's the first promotion of its kind in the NRL.

"As a club we're in a very fortunate position to give a lot back to our communities.

"The charities we've chosen certainly have played a part in either our fans lives or in our players lives. We have the benefit of doing that here at Mt Smart," he said.

Should all of Mt Smart's 26,500 seats be taken, the Warriors will donate all $50,000 to the charities. The amount will decrease depending on how many spare seats there are.

Warriors fans show their support. Photo / Getty Images

George hopes the "The Great Vodafone Warriors Charity Day" will be the first of many similar events for the NRL.

"We're calling on our fans to play their part and help us pack the stadium out. We want to sell it out and raise as much money as we can for our fantastic charity partners.

"Traditionally Melbourne Storm and Vodafone Warriors has been a really big drawcard in terms of crowd.

"Just by buying a ticket to the game could end up with significant money being donated on the fans behalf," George said.

Players will get behind the initiative by selling boots and jerseys to supporters and Vodafone will set up a "text-to-donate" number for the drive.

"It's a great concept and I think it's going to be an outstanding day," Warriors forward Adam Blair said.

"The boys love getting behind these things and I'll be the first one to put my hand up to donate something - it's a great thing, a great cause. We're really pumped for it."