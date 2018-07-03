A year and a day after Lower Hutt dad Sione Palei "Bah" Tuiano died in a tragic car accident, the drunk driver who killed him has been spared prison.

Manus Joseph Cannon was today sentenced in the Wellington District Court for his offending on July 2 last year, which killed Sione and badly injured several others, including Cannon's own passenger.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of drink driving causing death and four counts of drink driving causing injury.

READ MORE

Advertisement

• Father of two killed in Hutt Valley crash

• Upper Hutt man charged with drink driving causing death of Sione 'Bah' Tuaino

• Guilty plea to drink driving causing death of Sione Tuiano

• Family forgive drunk driver who killed Lower Hutt man Sione Tuiano

Cannon, an Irishman living in New Zealand while he worked on Transmission Gully, was on a pre-Lions match pub crawl the night of the crash.

He and a friend travelled to four different pubs and bars, drinking at least seven pints each before settling at a Wellington bar and drinking until about 3am.

His friend went to sleep in the back of the car, and Cannon decided to drive.

Upon reaching the Silverstream intersection on the motorway near Upper Hutt, Cannon went on to the wrong side and drove the wrong way for 2.2km, until he crashed into the Tuianos' car.

Sione had been celebrating a family member's birthday hours earlier.

"I forgive you because God forgives you, I forgive you for my own sanity, I forgive you for my children, for self-healing, and for self-empowerment, but most of all because I knew Bah's heart." SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Brother Una Tuiano was driving Sione, their other brother, Robert Tuiano, and a fourth passenger when they saw a set of headlights heading the wrong way down the motorway towards them. They were unable to get out of the way in time to avoid the devastating crash.

Robert suffered a broken foot and torn ligament in his leg, while brother Una Tuiano, who was driving the car, fractured his left femur and suffered a torn PCL ligament.

Una had a steel rod inserted in his leg, and a year on from the crash still needs a crutch to walk. It was about two months before he could even get out of a wheelchair.

Cannon, 36, had a blood alcohol level of 133mg at the time. The limit is 50mg.

Sione Tuiano has left behind two children, including daughter Ane Faraimo-Tuiano. Photo / Supplied

Nearly 50 people crowded the courtroom this afternoon, with some family members wearing T-shirts with Sione's photo on them and the line: "Fly high Palei".

Sione's partner of eight years, Agnes Faraimo, read an emotional victim impact statement, revealing the last time she saw Sione, he was leaving after a fight.

"Bah and I had a bit of a disagreement over something really stupid," she said, adding he had decided to go stay with his parents.

"I begged him to stay. Who even knew that day was going to be the last day I ever saw him alive?

"I've just lost my best friend, my other half, and the love of my life ... I lost a part of me, I lost my faith for a bit, and I lost myself along the way."

She had an apology letter from Cannon she planned to show to their children when they are older.

Faraimo told Cannon she was no longer mad at him.

Her voice shook as she paused and said: "Manus Cannon, I forgive you."

"I forgive you because God forgives you, I forgive you for my own sanity, I forgive you for my children, for self-healing, and for self-empowerment, but most of all because I knew Bah's heart.

"God bless."

Sione's brother Solomone Tuiano read out a statement too, speaking on behalf of his family.

"Manus, we forgive you.

"Bah's gone and he can never watch his kids grow, but we will never wish that upon anyone else, so Manus, we pray and hope you will return back home to your kids and be a father to your kids."

Judge Bill Hastings was "impressed by how profound the nature of your remorse is".

He read from a letter of one person who had offered her house for Cannon to serve home detention at. It was Christmas time and the person noticed Cannon seemed sad, and asked if it was because he missed his family.

Cannon replied "I was actually thinking about a family who will never have their son or dad walk through the door again".

Judge Hastings sentenced him to 11 months of home detention, disqualified him from driving for four years, and ordered him to pay $50,000 reparation.