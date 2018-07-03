A diplomatic incident has seen a New Zealand Defence Force officer being suspended and a Government apology to the Timor-Leste Government.

Wing Commander Kerry McKee who was acting as an adviser to the Government there sent an email to a popular mailing list suggesting the country's Prime Minister was a puppet of a revolutionary hero there and warning a military coup was possible, Newsroom reported.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says the email should never have been sent.

Peters says McKee made a terrible mistake by pushing the wrong button.

He says he is not the only person to have done that but he has been stood down while they find out what happened.