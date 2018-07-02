The father of Northland based New Zealand First MP and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has died.

Munro Peter Jones, who was well respected in the Far North, died yesterday morning.

Acting Prime Minister and NZ First leader Winston Peters has extended his party's condolences to Shane Jones.

"Munro Peter Jones was a remarkable identity and well respected in his Awanui community. He will be deeply missed by his family and our thoughts are with them."

Shane Jones, known for his oratory skill, has previously described his father as a taciturn farmer.

Munro Jones was number 13 in a family of 17 children, the son of Raiha Moeroa (Lizzie) and her Welsh husband, Edward Llewelyn Jones.

His grandfather was Andre Kleskovic, the first Croatian to marry in to the Te Aupōuri tribe.

Munro Jones was regarded as the best local hangi maker and played for Awanui rugby club throughout his life. He also supported the local Awanui school and chaired Maimaru Marae committee.

He was regarded by his marae as an authority on whanau genealogy and local Maori land history and his death reflects the end of an area of the old Far North.

Munro Jones is survived by his wife Ruth Jones, a well-known local school teacher, and his children, MP Shane Jones, Munro, Angela, Andrew, Moeroa and Te Hiku media manager Peter.

His tangi will be at Maimaru Marae in Awanui.