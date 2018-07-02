The Ngāruawāhia league community is mourning the loss of a stalwart who has died of his injuries after a truck crash last month.

Sam Muru, 58, suffered critical injuries when his truck, carrying demolition waste, rolled on Rotowaro Rd, near Glen Afton, about 2pm on Wednesday, June 27.

He died in Waikato Hospital early Saturday morning surrounded by whanau and friends.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering said Muru's truck tipped over as he negotiated a bend between Glen Afton and Hangapipi Rd.

"It's a sad accident and our sympathies go out to the family of Mr Muru."

Members of the Ngāruawāhia Panthers and Lions rugby league teams said Muru and his wife Ina were long-time supporters of the club.

Sam Muru's truck rolled on Rotowaro Rd on Wednesday, June 27. Photo / Police

"The Ngaruawahia Rugby League Clubs are saddened at the loss of a great stalwart and proud club man, Sam Muru.

"Sam coached and managed many teams through schoolboys to seniors, served as a committee member for many years, and a strong supporter of the old boys," the club posted on Facebook.

Club chairman Heremaia Samson told the Herald he'd watched Muru evolve from his young playing days to coaching, managing and eventually being a committee member and old boy.

"He helped out in many ways around the club.

"He was a genuine gentleman, kind-hearted, the type of man who gives the shirt off his own back for others. He was always helpful and always supportive in and around the club and the community as well.

"He showed his worth through his actions. He was easy to get on with."

Muru's death was a double blow for the family and the club after Sam's uncle Leo Muru died about two weeks ago.

"We've been hit twice in two weeks. His uncle passed only two weeks ago, he was our club patron and life member of our club, Leo [Leonard Herekotuku] Muru, who was Sam's uncle.

"It's really tough for the family and the community both were held in high esteem in their own respective ways they had qualities that contributed positively to our [Ngāruawāhia and league] community."

Ex-president Trevor Barton also agreed Muru was a gentleman who had a passion for rugby league.

"He was a very loyal supporter who would do anything for anyone."

Sam Muru's tangi is being held at Turangawaewae Marae where he will be farewelled tomorrow.