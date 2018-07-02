Scott Donaldson's successful solo Tasman Sea crossing has been written into Lord Howe Island folklore with the island's Aquatic club making him a life member.

Donaldson reached the shore at Ngāmotu Beach in New Plymouth last night after leaving Coffs Harbour on New South Wales' north coast two months ago on May 2.

Donaldson initially intended to paddle past Lord Howe on his way to New Zealand but made a brief stop on the island after 10 days of paddling due to bad weather.

The Lord Howe Island Aquatic Club presented him with a life membership shortly after his arrival on the island. He was the first non-resident to be awarded the membership.

Advertisement

Craig Thompson from the club said members believed Donaldson's crossing needed to be recognised as one of the greatest feats of human endurance the island had ever witnessed.

"Not since Sir Francis Chichester in 1931, who flew solo across the Tasman Sea in a Gypsy Moth bi-plane, from New Zealand to Australia, via Lord Howe, has Lord Howe witnessed such an amazing solo effort in such a small craft.

"Even though we weren't part of his plans, on both attempts, the Lord Howe Island community still feels we played a small part in Scott's successful crossing of the Tasman Sea to New Zealand.

"Just as Lord Howe Island was written into the history pages in 1931, we shall be again thanks to the heroic feats of Scott Donaldson, 'The Tasman Kayaker'."