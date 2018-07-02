A man has suffered serious injuries after a beating from two gang members behind bars.

Christchurch Men's Prison acting director David Pattinson said the victim did not have any gang affiliations.



Pattinson said staff swiftly stopped yesterday morning's assault.

A St John spokesman said they took the seriously injured man to hospital.

Advertisement

Pattinson said more than 75 percent of the prison population have convictions for violence and gang members are "disproportionately" responsible for assaults in prison.

"We will not tolerate violence in prison and any prisoner who resorts to this type of behaviour will be held to account."

Police are investigating.