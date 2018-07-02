Two climbers were rescued from the Remarkables Range after one took to social media to say they were stranded with no rope.

The two men, believed to be from England and the United States, got into difficulty near the summit of a 200m snow and ice route known as Fridays Fool about 5pm on Sunday.

A team from Search and Rescue and Remarkables Ski Patrol and Alpine Cliff Rescue was involved in a search operation as temperatures started to drop.

Climbers approach the top of Fridays Fool on the Remarkables. Photo / Chris Prudden
Climbers approach the top of Fridays Fool on the Remarkables. Photo / Chris Prudden

Chris Prudden, leader of Wakatipu LandSar's alpine cliff rescue team, said: "Somehow the rope got cut, which was pretty unusual.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The guy at the top had to set himself in place and the person who was belaying at the bottom had the rope coming down the mountain at him.

"It could have turned out to be quite serious if they were lower down the mountain. It would have been harder to get to.

"They were quite close to the top of the climb.''

One of the climbers is thought to have initially used social media to say they were stranded, which Prudden described as a "little bit frustrating''.

'We would far prefer if people need assistance for them to call NZ Police. [That would] help a lot with getting things done.''

Both climbers were rescued around 8pm and taken to the Remarkables Ski Area base.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Cruise dangles from chopper in NZ Mission Impossible stunt

2 Jul, 2018 12:50pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Be more understanding': Boss complains about able-bodied staff not being allowed to park in spaces

2 Jul, 2018 12:39pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi as bro! Crack up things you only see in NZ

2 Jul, 2018 11:06am
6 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Three for the kids: Ski slopes in Central Otago

1 Jul, 2018 5:00am
2 minutes to read

Neither was injured.

A helicopter was not used for the rescue operation because of poor visibility.