The stepbrother of National MP Nikki Kaye has been found guilty of killing his prison cellmate.

Clinton Thinn, 31, was found guilty at trial of killing Lyle Woodward by strangling him with a prison shirt, One News has reported.

Thinn asked for a nurse to check on Woodward who was found lying in his cell on December 3, 2016.

He died a week later.

Thinn was jailed for an attempted bank robbery in Chula Vista, near San Diego.

Through his lawyer, Thinn argued he was defending himself against Woodward.

However, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty. The maximum penalty for first degree murder is the death sentence.

Neal Putnam, a reporter for the Star News, said Thinn showed little reaction as the verdict was read out.