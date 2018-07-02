The stepbrother of National MP Nikki Kaye has been found guilty of killing his prison cellmate.

Clinton Thinn, 31, was found guilty at trial of killing Lyle Woodward by strangling him with a prison shirt, US media reported.

Thinn asked for a nurse to check on Woodward who was found lying in his cell on December 3, 2016.

He died a week later.

The former Auckland Grammar School student was behind bars after being charged over an attempted bank robbery in Chula Vista, near San Diego.

Through his lawyer, Thinn argued he was defending himself against Woodward.

However, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty. The maximum penalty for first degree murder is the death sentence.

Neal Putnam, a reporter for the Star News, said Thinn showed little reaction as the verdict was read out.

Clinton Thinn of Auckland has been found guilty of first degree murder by a US jury.

It was the second trial for Thinn after a jury in February couldn't decide what to convict him of, eventually settling on a hung jury.

An old schoolmate previously told the Herald that Thinn had gone through some personal issues over the years and had been failed by those around him.

After his mother died he inherited a large amount of money and bought an inner-city apartment as well as a Mercedes.

In an interview, Thinn said he wanted to make his home a unique and hip place to live.

"I decided to make some alterations and put a fish tank in the wall to make the apartment feel alive as opposed to a sterile hotel environment.

Thinn, a lover of hip-hop and rap, often posted videos of himself rapping to lyrics he had written under the rap artist name: BigMac and Richochet Rocket.