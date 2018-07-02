The last of the showers have cleared the country as a high pressure system moves in bringing several days of fine weather and cool nights.

The clear skies overnight also meant some fog formed over Waikato and parts of Auckland this morning, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

Fortunately for Auckland there was just enough wind to keep most of the fog at bay, while it was forecast to hang around Waikato until about midday, potentially affecting the airport.

The ridge of high pressure had established itself earlier on in the night over the South Island, leading to a very cool night there.

The coldest spots were Pukaki Aerodrome on -4C, Alexandra at -3C and Queenstown on -2.4C.

Despite a cooler morning most of the country should warm up for a fine and sunny winter's day.

Tomorrow and Thursday morning were likely to be much cooler in the North Island, Glassey said.

"The ridge of high pressure is pushing onto the country fully today, so the winds will drop out leading to cool nights."

Apart from a small front brushing the bottom of the South Island tomorrow, bringing a bit of rain to Southland and Clutha, the country was in for several days of fine weather.

On Friday, a strong northwest flow spreads over central and southern New Zealand ahead of a front forecast to move northwards across the country on Saturday, delivering rain to western regions.

Today's weather

Whangārei

A few morning showers, then fine. Southerly winds. 15C high, 5C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine apart from patches of morning fog. Southerlies. 13C high, 4C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning fog then fine. Light southerlies. 13C high, -2C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Fine with light southerlies. 15C high, 3C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine. Southeasterlies, dying out evening. 12C high, 2C overnight.



Napier Cloudy periods, chance shower. Southwesterlies, easing by evening. 12C high, 3C overnight.



Wellington The odd morning shower, then becoming fine. Southerlies gradually dying out. 10C high, 4C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Light winds. 12C high, 0C overnight.

Christchurch Fine apart from morning cloud. Northeast breeze developing afternoon. 11C high, -1C overnight.



Dunedin Fine apart from morning cloud. Northerlies developing afternoon. 10C high, 2C overnight.