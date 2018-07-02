A crowd of around 200 people is gathering on New Plymouth's Ngāmotu Beach, waiting for trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson to arrive on his record-breaking solo journey.

Family and friends, including Donaldson's wife Sarah and their eight-year-old son Zac, are waiting at the yacht club.

Donaldson, 48, left Coffs Harbor in Sydney two months ago on May 2, and has been paddling for up to 20 hours a day.

Sarah said her husband hadn't been on dry land since May 18 [when he landed on Lord Howe Island], and he is particularly craving a steak-and-vegetable pie.

Donaldson is attempting to raise funds for asthma research, a disease both he and his young son suffer from.

This was Donaldson's second attempt at the crossing, with his first attempt in 2014 thwarted just under 80km out from the endpoint when he lost his rudder and was unable to recharge his radio batteries.

These issues, combined with head and chest injuries he received in a particularly rough night at sea, caused him to be winched to safety from the water, abandoning the attempt.

Now, four years later, he is close to fulfilling the journey across the Tasman.