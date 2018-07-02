LIVE STREAM BELOW

Trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson has made history tonight, becoming the first person to paddle a kayak solo between Australia and New Zealand.

Donaldson reached the shore at Ngāmotu Beach in New Plymouth at 8:44pm to be greeted by several hundred people cheering for him.

A crowd of about 350 was gathered on Ngāmotu Beach waiting for the kayaker to arrive.

Family and friends, including Donaldson's wife Sarah and their 8-year-old son Zac waited at the yacht club before venturing out as he neared the shore.

Excitement mounted as the crowd braved the chilly 11 degree temperatures to await Donaldson's arrival.

There is no wind or rain as Donaldson entered the harbour entrance and came ashore.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and his children were among the crowd who welcomed Donaldson.

Anne and Dave Johns said they had followed Donaldson's journey online, and headed to Ngāmotu Beach to await his arrival.

"Well its not something you see every day," Dave said. "It's a chance to see a real life adventurer in action."

Donaldson, 48, left Coffs harbour in Sydney two months ago on May 2, and has been paddling for up to 20 hours a day.

Sarah said her husband hadn't been on dry land since May 18, and he was particularly craving a steak and vegetable pie.

Donaldson used the transtasman kayak attempt to raise funds for asthma research, a disease both he and his young son suffer from.

This was Donaldson's second attempt at the crossing, with his first attempt in 2014 thwarted just under 80km out from the end point when he lost his rudder and was unable to recharge his radio batteries.

These issues, combined with head and chest injuries he received in a particularly rough night at sea caused him to be winched to safety from the water, and him abandoning the attempt.

Now, four years later, he has managed to beat the elements and achieve his goal, scoring himself a place in history as the first person to kayak solo the 2000km of ocean between Sydney and New Plymouth.

Donaldson's crossing this time hasn't been without incident either, with stormy weather and shark issues making for some nail biting moments.

Donaldson and his wife have stayed in contact via a satellite phone during his crossing and in one conversation they had in late May, he told her about his encounter with a large shark.

He said the shark, about 2.5m in length, chased him, trying to bite the kayak's rudder.

A couple of weeks later, in mid-June, a lightning storm also caused concern for the team.

Donaldson said a fierce lightning storm hit the area he was navigating through.

With both the kayak and the paddle made of carbon fibre, this left Donaldson anxious until the storm passed as carbon fibre is an excellent conductor of electricity.

He therefore had to sit the storm out to avoid moving his paddle through the air while the storm raged around him.