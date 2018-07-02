Waverley crash victims Ora Keene, Rosalie Porteous and Ian Porteous will be remembered together at a memorial service at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Thursday.

Brenda Williams was remembered by friends and family at the same church yesterday.

The only survivor of the crash, Whanganui woman Ani Nohinohi, has recovered to a stable condition and is believed to be out of an induced coma at Wellington Hospital.

On Friday she was still in the intensive care unit in a critical condition.

Last Wednesday's devastating crash took the lives of her daughters, Nivek and Shady, as well as her partner, Jeremy Thompson.

Over the weekend people have been leaving soft toys and flowers in tribute to the victims on the side of the road where the crash happened.

Flowers and toys are being placed on the side of the road at the site of where the crash happened. Photo / Bevan Conley
